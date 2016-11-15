By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 A former Swiss banker has
agreed to voluntarily face U.S. charges that he conspired to
help Americans hide millions of dollars in offshore accounts to
evade U.S. taxes, his lawyer said on Monday.
Stefan Buck, who was head of private banking at the
now-shuttered Zurich-based Bank Frey & Co, pleaded not guilty at
a hearing last Wednesday in Manhattan federal court and was
released on a $100,000 bond, said Marc Agnifilo, his lawyer.
Buck, 36, had been living in Switzerland since his
indictment in 2013 in what was one of a number of cases spilling
out of a broad crackdown by the United States on offshore tax
evasion by Americans.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who had previously called
Buck a fugitive, confirmed in a letter filed in court on Monday
that he was arraigned on Wednesday. Agnifilo said Buck "came
back voluntarily to defend the case."
Buck was charged in April 2013 along with Edgar Paltzer, a
former partner of Swiss law firm Niederer Kraft & Frey, who
later that August pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with
prosecutors.
The indictment accused them of conspiring with U.S.
taxpayers to help them hide their Swiss accounts from the
Internal Revenue Service.
Bank Frey & Co, which had assets under management of 1.9
billion Swiss francs ($997 million) at the end of 2012,
announced in October 2013 it would close due to the U.S.
investigation.
The case is U.S. v. Buck, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-282.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)