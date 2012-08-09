BRIEF-Steelworkers ratify key agreements in Stelco restructuring
* United Steelworkers - USW members at Stelco operations ratified new collective agreements
Aug 9 New York's Syracuse has asked for a legal opinion on a municipal bankruptcy, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday, adding that it did not see any credit factors that would cause the city to take this step in the near future.
After talking with the mayor, the credit agency said it concluded that "the city's objective at this time is informational only."
* United Steelworkers - USW members at Stelco operations ratified new collective agreements
June 6 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc :