* Obama says decision won't be rushed
* Most Americans don't want U.S. to intervene in war: poll
By Phil Stewart and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 2 The United States is
rethinking its opposition to arming the Syrian rebels, President
Barack Obama's defense chief said on Thursday, even as Obama
himself signaled that no decision to deepen U.S. involvement in
the conflict was imminent.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel cautioned that giving weapons
to the forces fighting President Bashar al-Assad was only one
option being considered by the United States. It carries the
risk of arms finding their way into the hands of anti-American
extremists among the insurgents, such as the Nusra Front.
But it may be more palatable to many in the United States
than direct U.S. military intervention in the conflict, such as
carving out a no-fly zone or sending in troops to secure
chemical weapons.
Asked whether the Obama administration was rethinking its
opposition to arming the rebels, Hagel said, "Yes."
"You look at and rethink all options. It doesn't mean you do
or you will" choose them, Hagel told a Pentagon news conference.
Obama, speaking in Mexico, said the United States would
"look at all options." But he also signaled no decision would be
rushed.
"We want to make sure that we look before we leap and that
what we're doing is actually helpful to the situation, as
opposed to making it more deadly or more complex," Obama said.
Pressure on Obama to act on Syria has grown since the
disclosure of U.S. intelligence that Assad's forces likely used
chemical weapons on a small scale, particularly sarin gas.
The Syrian government has also mounted a string of attacks
reaching from the capital, Damascus, and the central city of
Homs out to the Mediterranean coast, homeland of the Alawite
minority sect to which Assad himself belongs.
Forces loyal to Assad stormed the coastal village of Baida
on Thursday, killing at least 50 people, including women and
children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
An Obama administration official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said re-examining the option of arming the rebels was
part of a broad look at ways to hasten an end to the conflict,
which has cost more than 70,000 lives and forced refugees to
flee to U.S. allies Turkey and Jordan.
"Does that mean that they (arms) will be provided? No, it
means we're reviewing all options to see how we can accelerate
the transition in Syria," the official told Reuters.
Most Americans do not want the United States to intervene in
Syria's civil war even if the government there uses chemical
weapons, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday.
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond, speaking alongside
Hagel, noted that his government was constrained by a European
Union ban on supplying armaments to the rebels.
"Both of our nations will only do what we legally can do,"
Hammond said, adding his government would "look at the situation
when that ban expires in a few weeks' time."
CHEMICAL WEAPONS
The Obama administration would be extremely reluctant to
authorize any intervention involving a large-scale U.S. ground
force, and Hagel warned of the risks of Americans being mired in
a broad, regional conflict.
The Pentagon has developed plans, however, to potentially
deploy troops if needed to secure Syrian chemical weapons sites.
"Any kind of boots-on-the-ground scenario like Iraq is not
likely at all," the U.S. official said.
Indeed, the United States has resisted being dragged
militarily into Syria's conflict and is providing only
non-lethal aid to rebels trying to overthrow Assad.
The U.S. official denied that looking again at possibly
arming the rebels was being done in response to the intelligence
assessment of Syria's likely use of chemical weapons.
The White House has not specified what evidence it has that
Syrian forces used sarin, but U.S. government sources said it
included samples of blood from suspected victims, and of soil.
Obama has called any confirmed use of such weapons a "game
changer," but said last week the evidence was only preliminary
and that he would not allow himself to be pressured prematurely
into deeper intervention in Syria's two-year-long civil war.
Hammond noted that any evidence of chemical weapons use
would need to be at a very high legal threshold to justify
military action - particularly with memories still fresh from
the Iraq war.
Then, faulty intelligence was used to justify the Iraq
invasion in pursuit of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons
that turned out not to exist.
Asked whether it might take another chemical weapons attack
before the United States and Britain could gather the right kind
of evidence, Hammond said it was not that they "necessarily
would need" a new attack, even as he acknowledged that evidence
of chemical weapons use degraded with time.
"But clearly, if there were future use of chemical agents,
that would generate new opportunities for us to establish a
clear evidence of use to a legal standard of evidence," Hammond
said.
"There is a very strong view that we have to have very
clear, very high-quality evidence before we make plans and act
on that evidence."
Ake Sellstrom, the Swedish scientist leading a U.N.
inspection mission charged with investigating allegations of
chemical weapons attacks in Syria, met U.S. chemical weapons and
regional experts at the State Department on Thursday.
U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said on Monday the investigators had
been gathering and analyzing available information on alleged
chemical weapons attacks in Syria but that access to the
war-torn country was needed for a "credible and comprehensive
inquiry."
Syria has blocked unconditional and unfettered access by the
U.N. mission, which has an advance team in Cyprus ready to
deploy to Syria within 24 to 48 hours, and it is unlikely it
will gain that type of access any time soon.
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Arshad Mohammed and
Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Peter Cooney)