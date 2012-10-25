By Paul Eckert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 25 The United States hopes the
Syrian government and its opponents will honor a planned
ceasefire in Syria for the Eid al-Adha holiday, the State
Department said on Thursday while voicing skepticism about
Damascus' record on keeping agreements.
"What we are hoping and expecting is that they will not just
'talk the talk' of ceasefire, but that they will 'walk the
walk,' beginning with the regime, and we will be watching very
closely," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told
reporters at a news briefing.
"The Syrian regime in particular is good at making promises
and less good at following through," she said.