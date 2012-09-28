WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Syrians have moved some of
their chemical weapons capability to better secure it, but the
country's main chemical weapons sites remain intact and secure
under government control, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
said on Friday, citing U.S. intelligence.
"There has been some intelligence that with regards to some
of these sites that there has been some movement in order for
the Syrians to better secure ... the chemicals," Panetta told a
Pentagon news conference. "So while there's been some limited
movement, again the major sites still remain in place, still
remain secure."