WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Syrians have moved some of
their chemical weapons capability to better secure it, but the
country's main chemical weapons sites remain intact and secure
under government control, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
said on Friday, citing U.S. intelligence.
Responding to questions about the security of Syria's
chemical weapons sites, Panetta said U.S. intelligence showed
the major Syrian sites were secure in government hands, but some
chemicals had been moved.
It was not clear when the movement took place, or even if it
was recent, but Panetta told a Pentagon news conference it had
occurred in more than one case.
"There has been some intelligence that with regards to some
of these sites, that there has been some movement in order for
the Syrians to better secure ... the chemicals," he said. "So
while there's been some limited movement, again the major sites
still remain in place, still remain secure."
U.S. officials believe Syria potentially has dozens of
chemical and biological weapons sites scattered across the
country. Its stockpiles are thought to include nerve agents such
as VX, sarin and tabun.
An 18-month-old uprising against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad h as killed 30,000 people and the violence is escalating
sharply, say activists. World powers are divided over the
crisis, which has descended into civil war.
While the United States has not intervened militarily in
Syria, President Barack Obama has warned Assad that any attempt
to deploy or use chemical or biological weapons would cross a
"red line" that could provoke U.S. action.
"We have been very clear to the Assad regime, but also to
other players on the ground, that a red line for us is (if) we
start seeing a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or
being utilized," Obama said in late August. "That would change
my calculus."