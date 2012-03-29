* No appetite in West for Libya-style intervention
* Fighting continues in Syrian cities and towns
* Arab countries divided on how much pressure to apply
By Missy Ryan
WASHINGTON, March 29 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton departs on Thursday for fresh diplomacy aimed at
halting Syria's bloodshed, but there is little sign the Obama
administration is ready to deviate from its hands-off approach.
Clinton's talks in Riyadh with foreign ministers from Gulf
states will likely be anchored by a new peace proposal from
U.N.-Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan. It's the latest bid
to broker a diplomatic end to over a year of fighting between
President Bashar al-Assad's troops and opponents to his family's
decades-long rule.
Clinton is expected to use a special meeting on Syria in
Istanbul on Sunday to pressure the country's divided opposition
to unite. Without that step, there is little chance Assad's
opponents can oust him without a military intervention the West
clearly does not want.
While the Syrian leader has reportedly accepted Annan's
six-point plan in principle, fighting continued in Syria on
Wednesday, as government forces bombarded cities up and down the
country and stormed villages, forcing thousands to flee.
The Obama administration's approach to the crisis in Syria,
with its capable military and its strategic location between
U.S. allies Turkey and Israel, will continue to be "wary and
slow-moving," said Michael O'Hanlon, a military expert at the
Brookings Institution.
For now at least, the White House seems more concerned by
worries a military intervention could draw the United States
into another messy Middle East conflict than it does by calls
from Republican critics such as John McCain for a more martial
U.S. stance.
"If Assad has reached a turning point and really made
headway against insurgents, I believe there is a good chance he
will 'win' without too much American pushback," O'Hanlon said.
The renewed diplomacy comes as Assad faces mounting pressure
from the West, from fellow Arab nations and even from staunch
ally Russia. The United Nations says over 9,000 people have died
since the Syrian uprising began last year.
Foreign ministers from the Arab League, which suspended
Syria over the violence, called for Annan's peace plan to be put
into action on Wednesday. But Arab states remain divided on how
directly the outside world should be involved.
Global action on Assad to step down has been largely limited
so far to diplomatic and economic pressure, a stark contrast to
the NATO air campaign that former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi
faced in a similar uprising last year.
President Barack Obama discussed providing medical supplies
and communications support to the Syrian opposition with Turkish
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan this week.
The United States may back further "non-lethal" aid for the
opposition at the Istanbul meeting next week. [For a factbox on
international sanctions on Syria, see ID:nL5E8DS7HQ]
But there was no talk of arming the rebel forces.
"The United States has been trying to find a responsible way
to help, using sanctions and 'moral support,'" said Joe
Holliday, a security expert at the Institute for the Study of
War.
"But it has been a balance between restraint and achieving
the outcome it wants, getting Assad to go," he said.
A similar international meeting on Syria last month in
Tunis, which Clinton also attended, has raised questions about
how much diplomacy alone can accomplish.
WIDESPREAD SKEPTICISM ABOUT PEACE PROPOSAL
The Syria diplomatic crisis threatens to overshadow the
final days in office of Clinton, who has said she will not serve
after Obama's current term ends in January 2013. Clinton was
seen as a proponent for intervening in Libya, but has herself
been much more wary about Syria.
Among the few advocates for arming rebels are Saudi Arabia
and other Gulf Sunni Muslim-led nations, deeply opposed to
Syria's alliance with their regional rival, Shi'ite Iran.
Clinton is likely to hear a case for a more muscular
response to the violence in Syria when she meets with Saudi
leaders, including Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal.
Other Arab states are more wary, worried a full-scale civil
war could spill beyond Syria's borders.
As the death toll rises, their position could change, just
as Assad's support from key ally Russia appears to be softening.
Damascus buys billions of dollars worth of weapons from Russia
and hosts a Mediterranean supply and maintenance facility that
is Russia's only naval base outside the former Soviet Union.
Russia has backed Annan's new peace plan, which does not
explicitly call for Assad to step aside.
"The key to making diplomacy work is the Russians," said
Daniel Sewer, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and fellow
at the Middle East Institute.
Assad has reportedly accepted the Annan plan, which calls
for the withdrawal of heavy weapons and troops from cities and
towns, aid, prisoner releases and access for journalists. But
there is widespread skepticism it will become reality.
"We've heard Assad make promises and fail to deliver many
times before," a State Department official said on condition of
anonymity.
In the absence of successful diplomacy or an influx of
weapons from abroad, poorly armed rebels in Syria will likely
continue to struggle against better-armed Assad forces.
"Without systemic involvement or intervention, I don't think
rebels will get to the point where they can beat Assad's
military," said Holliday, a former U.S. intelligence officer.