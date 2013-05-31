May 31 Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad killed a 33-year-old Michigan woman who was a convert
to Islam and a British man during an ambush on an opposition
scouting mission north of the city of Idlib, Syrian state media
said on Friday.
Nicole Mansfield's aunt, Monica Mansfield Speelman, told
Reuters on Thursday the FBI had informed her that afternoon of
the death of her niece, who was from Flint.
Syrian state television aired footage showing the body of
the woman, who was dressed in a full black hijab. The footage
also showed her American ID.
Syrian state media also reported that a British subject,
named as Ali Manasifi, born in 1990, had been killed in the same
ambush. A European security source confirmed that report to
Reuters.
European security officials have said recently that between
70 and 100 British subjects are believed to be in Syria, with
most believed to be fighting with Islamic extremist rebel
factions.
The state media said an initial investigation showed that
Mansfield and Manasifi were part of a group on a mission to
explore a nearby checkpoint. A third opposition militant was
reported killed, but the identity was unknown.
Government forces found weapons with the group and several
documents, including a sketch of a security building, state
media reported. Weapons were also found with them.
Speelman said on Thursday she did not have the details of
how her niece had died.
"I'm just devastated," said the aunt. "Evidently, she was
fighting with opposition forces."
Speelman said Mansfield, a single mother of an 18-year-old
daughter, had converted to Islam about five years ago but that
she did not know when her niece had traveled to Syria.
"I didn't think she would stoop that low to go over there
and try to harm anybody," Speelman said of her niece, who she
said had worked at a group home.
A U.S. State Department official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, had earlier told Reuters that Washington was working
through the Czech Republic mission in Syria to get more
information.
"As we do in all such cases, we are working through our Czech
protecting power in Syria to obtain more information, and we
appreciate the efforts of the Czech mission on behalf of our
citizens," the official said. He added that U.S. authorities
could not comment further "because of privacy considerations."
The conflict in Syria has killed more than 80,000 people
since March, 2011.
