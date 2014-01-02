By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 1 The Syrian Electronic Army,
an amorphous hacker collective that supports Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, claimed credit on Wednesday for hacking into
the social media accounts of Internet calling service Skype.
The group also posted the contact information of Steve
Ballmer, Microsoft Corp's retiring chief executive, on
its Twitter account along with the message, "You can thank
Microsoft for monitoring your accounts/emails using this
details. #SEA"
That message was an apparent reference to revelations last
year by former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden that Skype, which is owned by Microsoft, was part of the
NSA's program to monitor communications through some of the
biggest U.S. Internet companies.
A message posted on Skype's official Twitter feed on
Wednesday, apparently by the hacking group, read: "Don't use
Microsoft emails (hotmail, outlook), They are monitoring your
accounts and selling the data to the governments. More details
soon. #SEA"
Similar messages were posted on Skype's official Facebook
pages and on a blog on its website before being taken down in
late afternoon. The SEA later tweeted out copies of the message
"for those who missed it."
Representatives for Microsoft could not be reached for
comment.
The NSA's practices essentially made Microsoft and other
technology companies partners in government surveillance efforts
against private citizens in the United States and elsewhere.
Last month Microsoft joined seven other top technology
companies in pressing President Barack Obama to rein in the U.S.
government's electronic spying in a meeting at the White House.
Media companies, including the New York Times and the BBC,
have repeatedly been targeted by the Syrian Electronic Army and
other hacker activist groups that deface websites and take over
Twitter accounts.
Obama and his national security team are trying to decide
what recommendations to adopt from an outside panel's review of
the NSA's activities.
A U.S. District judge in December ruled that the U.S.
government's gathering of Americans' phone records is likely
unlawful and raised what he called "serious doubts" about the
value of the so-called metadata counter-terrorism program.
A second federal judge ruled later in the month that the
program was constitutional, raising the likelihood that the
issue will be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.
This week, a monitoring group said the death toll in Syria's
civil war, which began in March 2011 as peaceful protests
against four decades of rule by Assad's family, had risen to at
least 130,000.