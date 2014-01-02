By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 2 A day after the Syrian
Electronic Army said it had hacked into Skype's social media
accounts, the Internet calling service acknowledged on Thursday
it had been hit with a "cyber attack" but said no user
information was compromised.
A Tweet posted on Skype's official Twitter feed on Wednesday
read: "Don't use Microsoft emails (hotmail, outlook), They are
monitoring your accounts and selling the data to the
governments. More details soon. #SEA"
Similar messages were posted on Skype's official Facebook
pages and on a blog on its website before being taken down later
in the afternoon. Skype is owned by Microsoft Corp.
The Syrian Electronic Army, an amorphous hacking collective
that supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, later claimed
the attack.
The SEA also posted on its Twitter feed the contact
information of Steve Ballmer, Microsoft's retiring chief
executive, along with the message: "You can thank Microsoft for
monitoring your accounts/emails using this details. #SEA"
That message was a reference to revelations last year by
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden that
Skype, which is owned by Microsoft, was part of the NSA's
program to monitor communications through some of the biggest
U.S. Internet companies.
"We recently became aware of a targeted cyber attack that
led to access to Skype's social media properties, but these
credentials were quickly reset," a spokeswoman for Skype said in
a statement released on Thursday. "No user information was
compromised."
The NSA's practices essentially made Microsoft and other
technology companies partners in government surveillance efforts
against private citizens. The company last month joined seven
other top technology firms in pressing President Barack Obama to
rein in the U.S. government's electronic spying.
A U.S. district judge in December ruled the U.S.
government's gathering of Americans' phone records was likely
unlawful and raised "serious doubts" about the value of the
so-called metadata counterterrorism program.
A second federal judge ruled later in the month the program
was constitutional, raising the possibility the issue would be
settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Media companies, including The New York Times and the BBC,
have repeatedly been targeted by the Syrian Electronic Army and
other hacker activist groups that deface websites and take over
Twitter accounts.