WASHINGTON Aug 10 The U.S. Treasury on Friday imposed a new round of economic sanctions against Hezbollah for providing support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The Treasury Department's latest actions against Syria will freeze any assets Hezbollah may have under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit Americans and U.S. companies from dealing with them.

Hezbollah has been providing training, advice and extensive logistical support to the government of Syria, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement announcing the financial penalties.