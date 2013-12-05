By Missy Ryan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The United States will conduct
a sea test this month of equipment that could be used to
neutralize Syria's most deadly chemical weapons at sea, U.S.
defense officials said on Thursday.
Two large chemical neutralization units, which employ a
process known as hydrolysis to render toxic chemicals safe
enough to be disposed of at commercial sites, are being
installed below deck on the Cape Ray, a U.S. Merchant Marine
ship.
"This is a proven technology," a U.S. defense official,
speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters at the
Pentagon. "The chemicals and their reactions are very well
understood."
The hydrolysis technology, which turns dangerous chemicals
into a low-toxicity liquid waste, has been used to destroy other
hazardous materials in the United States. But if the initiative
moves forward, it would be the first time the system is used to
destroy such materials at sea.
A sea trial of the equipment aboard the Cape Ray is planned
for later this month, Pentagon officials said.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW), which won the Nobel Peace Prize in October, is
overseeing plans to destroy Syria's chemical arsenal under an
agreement that averted U.S. missile strikes earlier this year.
But arranging for hundreds of tons of toxic chemicals to be
safely transported to war-torn Syria's northern port of Latakia,
and then stored or destroyed elsewhere, has proven difficult.
A second U.S. defense official said that the Syrian
government was "taking the process very seriously."
"They recognize that they bear a lot of responsibility for
getting the materials safely delivered," the official said.
"Obviously it's a challenging environment and they're working
through that."
Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the joint mission of the
United Nations and the OPCW said that the mission was awaiting
approval from an unidentified country to use one of that
country's ports to load Syrian chemical weapons onto a U.S. ship
for destruction.
Italy, Norway and Denmark have offered to transport Syria's
chemicals from Latakia with military escorts. The chemicals
would then be transferred to the Cape Ray at another port. The
plan has yet to be formally approved by the OPCW, Pentagon
officials said.
The U.S. official said stockpiles that would be destroyed at
sea would include mustard gas and materials used to make the
nerve agent sarin. The destruction would take between 45 and 90
days.
The ship, which could be ready within weeks, will be manned
by about 100 people, including Pentagon employees and
contractors, who will use protective equipment when treating the
chemicals.
"Our assessment is that the risks from the neutralization
operations are very low," the first official said.
It's not yet clear where the Cape Ray would pick up the
Syrian chemicals, or where the offshore destruction would take
place. The U.S. official said that none of the liquid created by
the hydrolysis process would be dumped at sea but would be
stored at an undetermined location.
(Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)