By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta suggested on Tuesday the Pentagon was not seriously
considering a no-fly zone in Syria, saying it was not a
"front-burner" issue.
The comments came even as the Pentagon has flagged concerns
over an uptick on Syrian government air attacks on rebel forces,
and as Panetta cited a growing Iranian role in the Syrian
conflict.
This included Iranian efforts to train a militia to fight on
behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, Panetta
told reporters at the Pentagon.
Those concerns, however, did not appear enough at this point
to signal an active move toward a no-fly zone.
"With regards to the no-fly zone, that is not a front-burner
issue for us," Panetta said.
Panetta said his focus was on ensuring that Syria's chemical
and biological weapons sites were secure and working with allies
to help foster as smooth a transition as possible should Assad
fall - something U.S. officials describe as an inevitability.
Assad's former prime minister Riyad Hijab, who defected to
the opposition this month, told a news conference on Tuesday
that the president controls less than a third of Syria and that
his regime was collapsing..
White House spokesman Jay Carney the United States was doing
everything it could with its allies to "tighten the noose, if
you will, around Assad through diplomatic and financial means,
through sanctions and international pressure."
"And you can expect that we'll continue to look for ways to
increase the pressure on Assad and deprive Assad of the funds
that he depends on to wage war against his own people," he said.
NO-FLY ZONE CRUCIAL IN LIBYA
The imposition of no-fly zones by foreign powers was crucial
in helping Libyan rebels overthrow Muammar Gaddafi last year,
but it required NATO attacks to destroy Libyan air defenses.
In March testimony to Congress, Panetta warned of potential
"severe collateral damage" in establishing a no-fly zone for
Syria as the country's air defense systems, which are far more
sophisticated than Libya's, were located in populated areas.
At the same March hearing, General Martin Dempsey, chairman
of the U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that Syria
had five times more air defense capabilities than had existed in
Libya.
Dempsey, speaking at the Pentagon on Tuesday, said Jordan
and Turkey had both examined the possibility of a safe haven
with which "would probably come some form of no-fly zone."
"But we're not planning anything unilaterally, if that's
what you're asking," he said, just before Panetta said a no-fly
zone wasn't a front-burner issue.
Splits among big powers and regional rivalry between Iran
and Saudi Arabia have stymied diplomatic efforts to halt the
bloodshed in Syria, where opposition sources say 18,000 people
have been killed.
Panetta said he and Dempsey shared concerns about Iran's
deepening involvement.
"It is obvious to both General Dempsey and I that Iran is
playing a larger role in Syria in many ways, not only in terms
of the IRGC, but in terms of assistance, training," Panetta
said, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
"There's now an indication that they're ... trying to train
a militia within Syria to be able to fight on behalf of the
regime."
Iran has steadfastly supported Assad in his 17-month effort
to crush the rebellion in his country and on Tuesday urged
Muslim states to show greater unity ahead of a summit of Muslim
leaders this week expected to focus on Syria.