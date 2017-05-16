REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with RIA Novosti and Sputnik in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 21, 2017, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury said it imposed sanctions on Tuesday against five people and five entities accused of providing support to Syria's government or linked to those previously sanctioned over the Syrian government's violence against its citizens.

Among those put on the Treasury sanctions black list are Muhammad Abbas, a cousin of Rami Makhlouf, a dominant business figure in Syria and himself a cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Treasury sanctioned Makhlouf in 2008, accusing him of benefiting from and aiding the corruption of Syrian government officials.

The Treasury said Abbas carried out Makhlouf's financial interests. It also sanctioned the Al-Bustan Charity and its director, saying the charity was owned or controlled by Makhlouf.

Also blacklisted were Ihab and Iyad Makhlouf, Rami Makhlouf's brothers, for helping Rami Makhlouf or the Syrian government evade sanctions. Ihab Makhlouf is the vice chairman of Syrian mobile phone company Syriatel, which Rami Makhlouf owns.

The moves seek to freeze any U.S. assets the people and entities may control and prohibits Americans and U.S. entities from transactions with them.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)