WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
and French President Nicolas Sarkozy agreed on Thursday that the
Syrian government has not yet fully implemented the ceasefire
plan laid out by U.N. special envoy Kofi Annan, the White House
said.
"The leaders called on the regime to fully implement the
Annan plan, noting that the international community would judge
the regime by its actions, and not its words," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.
He also said that Syrian forces were currently observing a
"tentative" not full ceasefire, and that by keeping forces in
place in cities, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was still in a
position to resume assaults against the opposition. It would not
be a full ceasefire until all troops and heavy equipment are
pulled out of urban areas, Carney said.