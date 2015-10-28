Turmoil abroad regularly brings refugees to the United States. British and Germans arrived after World War Two. More recently, Vietnamese and others fleeing war and disorder have arrived on U.S. shores. A wave of Syrians is expected soon.

CUBA: Cubans began arriving in the United States in large numbers after Fidel Castro took power in 1959, with 300,000 coming between 1965 and 1973. The 1980 Mariel boatlift brought another 125,000. Thousands have since made the perilous trip from Cuba to Florida. Some 1.1 million Cubans were here as of 2013.

VIETNAM WAR: Vietnamese came in three waves: one after the fall of Saigon to North Vietnam in 1975; another at the end of the 1970s when ethnic Chinese fled; and in the 1980s and 1990s, when thousands of children of U.S. soldiers came. The Vietnam War also brought more than 118,000 Cambodians and more than 100,000 Hmong from Laos and elsewhere.

CENTRAL AMERICA: Thousands fled wars in the 1970s in Central America. By 2013, 1.3 million Salvadorans, 902,000 Guatemalans and 241,000 Nicaraguans were in the United States. Though there was no war in their country, 534,000 Hondurans also came.

IRAN: More than 350,000 Iranians, many educated professionals and academics, came to the United States to escape upheaval and hard-line religious governments in the Islamic Republic. The fall of the shah of Iran in 1979 made way for those governments.

SOVIET UNION: Persecution and disarray in the Soviet Union, which culminated in its collapse in 1991, sent at least 300,000 people, many of them Jews and Armenians fleeing to the United States.

BOSNIA: The 1992-1995 civil war sent more than 130,000 people from the former Yugoslavia to the United States.

SOMALIA: Drought and civil war have produced a steady flow of Somalis. A few arrived in the late 1990s. A peak of more than 13,000 was reached in 2004. Since 1996, about 100,000 have been given refugee status in the United States.

MYANMAR: Military rule in Myanmar, formerly Burma, and civil conflict, have sent more than 120,000 refugees to the United States in the past 20 years.

AFGHANISTAN: Refugees were coming to the United States well before U.S. forces invaded in 2001. Just over 9,000 entered the United States from 2002 to the end of the 2013 fiscal year.

IRAQ: The Iraq war did not create a major flow of U.S. refugees until 2008. By 2013, 94,000 Iraqis had arrived in the United States.

Sources: Migration Policy Institute; The New York Times; U.S. Department of Homeland Security

