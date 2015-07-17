(Adds T-Mobile statement)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, July 17 T-Mobile US Inc
will pay $17.5 million to settle a U.S. investigation of two 911
service outages last year, marking the largest such fine levied
by the Federal Communications Commission.
The FCC on Friday said it found that better safeguards in
T-Mobile's 911 network architecture would have prevented the
outages, which together lasted for about three hours on Aug. 8
and affected almost all of the wireless carrier's 50 million
customers nationwide.
The regulator also said it found T-Mobile, a unit of
Deutsche Telekom AG, did not notify affected 911 call
centers in a timely manner, as required by FCC rules.
"We have made significant changes and improvements across a
number of our systems since last year, and we will continue
working to improve these critical systems with our partners to
provide the standard of service our customers rightly expect
from T-Mobile," the company's spokeswoman said in a statement.
T-Mobile, the fourth-largest U.S. mobile carrier, also
agreed to set up a compliance program to better prevent and
detect potential outages, notify affected call centers and
resume service as quickly as possible, the FCC said.
Previously, the FCC reached a $16 million settlement with
CenturyLink Inc and a $3.4 million settlement with
Verizon Communications Inc related to a multi-state
six-hour 911 outage in April 2014.
"The commission has no higher priority than ensuring the
reliability and resilience of our nation's communications
networks so that consumers can reach public safety in their time
of need," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bill Trott and Steve
Orlofsky)