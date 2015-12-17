Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the government and Chinese companies would not cooperate with U.S. companies involved in selling Taiwan arms.
The Obama administration formally notified Congress on Wednesday of a $1.83 billion arms sale package for self-ruled Taiwan, including two frigates, anti-tank missiles, amphibious assault vehicles and other equipment.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.