WASHINGTON Dec 16 President Barack Obama's
administration formally notified Congress on Wednesday of a
$1.83 billion arms sale package for Taiwan, including two
frigates, anti-tank missiles, amphibious assault vehicles and
other equipment.
The authorization, which Reuters on Monday reported was
imminent, came a year after Congress passed legislation
approving the sale. It is the first such major arms sale to
Taiwan in more than four years.
David McKeeby, a spokesman for the U.S. State Department,
said there is no change in the longstanding U.S. "one China"
policy. Past U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan have attracted strong
condemnation in China, which considers Taiwan a renegade
province.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and David Brunnstrom; Editing
by Susan Heavey)