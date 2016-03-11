* U.S. arms sales to Taiwan attract strong opposition from
Beijing
* China lodges protest with the United States
* U.S. says sale won't alter military balance
By Jessica Macy Yu and Eric Walsh
BEIJING/WASHINGTON, March 11 China expressed
anger on Friday after the U.S. State Department said it had
authorized the sale of two surplus U.S. Navy frigates to Taiwan
for $190 million, subject to congressional approval, amid rising
tension in the South China Sea.
China considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province, to be
brought under its control by force if necessary. Defeated
Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after the Chinese
civil war.
U.S. arms sales to democratic Taiwan always attract strong
opposition from Beijing, though they have not ended up causing
lasting damage to ties between China and the United States or
between China and Taiwan.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China had
lodged a protest with the United States.
"The Chinese side has launched representations with the U.S.
State Department demanding the U.S. side give a full account,"
Hong told a daily news briefing.
"The U.S. has said that right now it has no plans to sell
weapons to Taiwan and has not issued any statements. China's
position on U.S. arms sales to Taiwan is consistent, clear, and
firm," he added.
Taiwan's Defense Ministry said the sale was part of a deal
reached last year.
The Taiwan Relations Act commits the United States to
ensuring Taipei can maintain a credible defense.
"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not
alter the basic military balance in the region," the State
Department said in a statement. (bit.ly/1QrqaYJ)
The plan comes amid rising concern over China's deployment
of missiles and fighters on a number of artificial islands in
the South China Sea. It also announced a rise of 7 percent to 8
percent in 2016 defense spending from the previous year.
In a rare public comment, Taiwan's Defense Ministry warned
on Wednesday that countries in the region were spending more on
bolstering their military strength as tension in the South China
Sea increased.
In February, it said missile batteries had been set up on
Woody Island in the Paracels chain, which has been under Chinese
control for decades but is also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.
China is highly suspicious of Taiwan president-elect Tsai
Ing-wen and her pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party
(DPP), which won elections in January by a landslide. Tsai
assumes office in May.
Last week, President Xi Jinping said China would never allow
the historical tragedy of Taiwan being "split" off from the rest
of the country to happen again, warning the island against any
moves towards formal independence.
Japan ruled Taiwan as a colony for about five decades until
the end of World War Two. China's last dynasty, the Qing, had
ceded Taiwan to Japan in 1895 after losing the first
Sino-Japanese war.
