WASHINGTON, July 12 President Barack Obama on
Friday signed legislation expressing U.S. support for Taiwan's
campaign to join the International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO), a United Nations agency that promotes safe air travel,
the White House said.
Obama's endorsement of the bill, which easily passed both
chambers of the U.S. Congress in June, risks angering China,
which claims sovereignty over Taiwan and generally opposes the
island's efforts to join international organizations.
"The United States fully supports Taiwan's membership in
international organizations where statehood is not a requirement
for membership and encourages Taiwan's meaningful participation,
as appropriate, in organizations where its membership is not
possible," Obama said in a statement.
The statement said the Obama administration viewed the
legislation "to be consistent with the 'one China' policy of the
United States, which remains unchanged."
China claims Taiwan as a wayward province, though the two
sides have been governed separately since defeated Nationalist
forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil
war. China insists that its diplomatic partners recognize only
one China, with its capital in Beijing.
There was no immediate response from China, which on
Thursday wrapped up two days of high-level security and economic
talks with the United States in Washington, during which the two
countries pledges to deepen their economic partnership and
maintain productive relations.
In 2009, Taiwan gained observer status at the World Health
Assembly, the policy-making body for the U.S. World Health
Organization, as "Chinese Taipei," the name the island uses in
Olympic competition.
Taiwan's ICAO bid is expected to be decided when the agency
holds its assembly in Montreal in September.
