WASHINGTON Nov 3 The top U.S. safety regulator
has imposed a fine that could be as high as $200 million on
air-bag supplier Takata Corp and ordered it to quit
making air-bag inflators that use ammonium nitrate as a
propellant.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cited the
chemical as a factor in explosive air-bag ruptures that have
caused seven deaths and nearly 100 injuries in the United
States.
NHTSA said $70 million is payable in cash, with another $130
million due if Takata does not comply or if the agency uncovers
additional violations of safety regulations.
