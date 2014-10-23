(Adds Honda reaction, paragraph 9)
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. federal prosecutors are
trying to determine whether Japanese auto parts maker Takata
Corp misled U.S. regulators about the number of
defective air bags it sold to automakers, including Toyota Motor
Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd, The Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday.
Word of the investigation follows a notice on Tuesday from
the U.S. auto regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, which increased the number of cars potentially
affected by defective air bags made by Takata to at least 7.8
million, up from the roughly 4.74 million it announced a day
earlier.
The NHTSA is conducting its own investigation of whether
Takata air bag inflators made between 2000 and 2007 were
improperly sealed. Bags inflating with too much force
potentially could spray metal shrapnel at occupants. They have
been linked to four deaths and resulted in several lawsuits.
The probe has focused on inflators recovered from cars being
recalled for repairs in hot and humid regions such as Florida.
Takata is cooperating with that investigation along with 10
automakers.
The NHTSA has urged owners of certain Toyota, Honda, Mazda
Motor Corp, BMW AG, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Subaru Co Ltd
, Chrysler , Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co vehicles to replace air bags as soon as
possible.
More than 16 million vehicles globally have been recalled
since 2008 because of defective Takata air bags.
Reuters previously reported that manufacturing problems with
Takata's air bags go beyond what the Tokyo-based company
disclosed to the NHTSA about why the devices were at risk of
exploding with dangerous force, citing internal company
documents.
According to Wednesday's article in The Wall Street Journal,
the investigation by the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern
District of New York is in very early stages. The company has
not been accused of any wrongdoing.
A spokeswoman from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan
declined to comment.
A spokesman for Honda said the company was not aware of the
investigation.
Spokespeople for Takata and Ford could not immediately be
reached for comment.
A BMW spokesman declined to comment on the possibility,
adding that the German automaker is focused on carrying out the
recall as fast as possible.
Spokespeople for Toyota and Chrysler said they had no
information on a possible federal investigation of Takata.
Spokesmen for Mazda and Mitsubishi said their companies had
not been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice and could
not confirm the report.
A Nissan spokesman said the automaker had no knowledge of
such an investigation and declined further comment.
Spokespeople from Subaru and GM declined to comment.
