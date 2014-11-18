WASHINGTON Nov 18 Representatives of Takata
Corp, Chrysler Group Llc, Honda Motor Co Ltd
and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
will testify before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on
Thursday to answer questions about the dangers posed by air bags
supplied by Takata.
The final witness list, provided by a Senate aide, includes
Hiroshi Shimizu, senior vice president of global quality
assurance for Takata, Scott Kunselman, senior vice president of
vehicle safety and regulatory compliance for Chrysler Group,
Rick Schostek, executive vice president of Honda North America,
and David Friedman, deputy administrator for the NHTSA, the
federal agency that oversees the auto industry.
Stephanie Erdman, a victim of the Takata air bag defect,
will also testify.
Over the past six years, at least five deaths have been
linked to air bags supplied by Japanese safety equipment maker
Takata. It was found that the air bags could rupture upon
deployment, spraying metal shards inside the car. More than 17
million cars have been recalled worldwide, including more than
11 million in the United States.
The hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce,
Science and Transportation will begin at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT)
on Thursday.
