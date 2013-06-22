DOHA, June 22 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday he hoped proposed U.S. talks with the Taliban are put back on track after this week's delays, and warned that a recently opened Taliban office in Qatar may have to close if peace talks do not proceed.

"We need to see if we can get back on track," Kerry told a news conference. "I don't know whether that's possible or not. If there is not a decision ... to move forward by the Taliban in short order, then we may have to consider whether or not the office has to be closed," he said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Louise Ireland)