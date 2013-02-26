WASHINGTON Feb 26 The U.S. Treasury said on
Tuesday it had imposed sanctions on an Afghanistan-based money
exchange operator accused of backing the Taliban's military and
narcotics-trade operations.
The department said Mullah Ahmed Shah Noorza owns and
operates the Roshan Money Exchange (RMX), which has already been
designated by the United States under an executive order
targeting those who "commit, threaten to commit or support
terrorism."
"RMX stores and transfers funds and profits in support of
Taliban military operations as well as the Taliban's role in the
Afghan narcotics trade," the Treasury said in a statement.
The U.S. action freezes any assets Ahmed Shah has in U.S.
banks and bars U.S. companies individuals from doing business
with him. It also publicizes U.S. concerns about his operations.
"We will continue to target financial activity linked to the
Taliban as they increasingly turn to exchange houses to fund
their continued violence," Under Secretary for Terrorism and
Financial Intelligence David Cohen said.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by David Brunnstrom)