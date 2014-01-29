WASHINGTON Jan 29 Officials from Target Corp
will participate in a telephone briefing on Thursday
with members of a powerful House of Representatives committee, a
source familiar with the issue told Reuters.
In the briefing, Target representatives are expected to be
questioned about details of recent data breaches that resulted
in the theft of credit card records and personal information
from millions of the retailer's customers.
Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform
Committee earlier this month requested a hearing on the data
thefts. A hearing has not been called so far.
An aide to committee chairman Republican Darrell Issa said
at the time that the panel was likely to "so some follow up" on
the breaches.
