WASHINGTON Jan 29 Officials from Target Corp will participate in a telephone briefing on Thursday with members of a powerful House of Representatives committee, a source familiar with the issue told Reuters.

In the briefing, Target representatives are expected to be questioned about details of recent data breaches that resulted in the theft of credit card records and personal information from millions of the retailer's customers.

Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee earlier this month requested a hearing on the data thefts. A hearing has not been called so far.

An aide to committee chairman Republican Darrell Issa said at the time that the panel was likely to "so some follow up" on the breaches. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra Maler)