WASHINGTON Feb 4 A top official with retailer
Target Corp. planned to apologize to a U.S.
Congressional panel on Tuesday for the massive data breach that
compromised payment card data and personal information of tens
of millions of its customers.
John Mulligan, chief financial officer at Target, was set to
appear before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on preventing
data breaches and combating cybercrime.
"I want to say how deeply sorry we are for the impact this
incident has had on our guests - your constituents," Mulligan
said in prepared remarks.
The No. 3 U.S. retailer is working hard to earn back the
trust of its customers and "moving as quickly as possible to
share accurate and actionable information with the public," he
said.
Target was hit by a massive cyber theft over the holiday
shopping period. Some 40 million credit and debt card records
were stolen, along with 70 million other records with customer
information such as addresses and telephone numbers.
Among others due to speak to the panel on Tuesday is Michael
Kingston, chief information officer with upscale retailer Neiman
Marcus, which was also hit by a large data hack in
recent weeks.
Lawmakers are staging a series of hearings this week on
aspects of the data breaches.
On Monday, a top Secret Service agent joined a chorus urging
lawmakers to do more to prevent the types of crimes that have
come to light recently. Congress has wrestled for years with
proposals for legislation on data security but has been unable
to reach agreement.
"All businesses - and their customers - are facing
increasingly sophisticated threats from cyber criminals," said
Mulligan. "To prevent this from happening again, none of us can
go it alone."
On Monday Target said it was speeding up a planned $100
million program to implement the use of chip-enabled smart cards
to protect against cyber theft.