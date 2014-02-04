WASHINGTON Feb 3 Target Corp, which
suffered a massive data breach during the holiday shopping
season, is speeding up a $100 million program to implement the
use of chip-enabled smart cards to protect against cyber theft,
a senior company executive said.
In an opinion piece on Monday in the Hill newspaper on the
eve of his much-awaited appearance before the Senate Judiciary
Committee, Chief Financial Officer John Mulligan said the
retailer's goal was to have the technology in place by early
2015, more than six months ahead of schedule.
The adoption of such chip-enabled cards would be "one step
American businesses could now take that would dramatically
improve the security of all credit and debit cards," Mulligan
wrote.
He said the United States had been slow to develop the
technology, which was already in wide use in other parts of the
world.
The enhanced smart cards contain tiny microprocessor chips
that encrypt personal data shared with sales terminals used by
merchants. Stolen smart card numbers would be useless without
the chip, Mulligan said.
He noted that Target, the No. 3 U.S. retailer, had been
working for years to adopt the technology.
"Since the breach, we are accelerating our own $100 million
investment to put chip-enabled technology in place. Our goal:
implement this technology in our stores and on our proprietary
REDcards by early 2015, more than six months ahead of our
previous plan."
Mulligan said requiring the use of four-digit personal
identification numbers to complete sales transactions would
provide additional safety.
"To be frank, there is no consensus across the business
community on the use of PINs in conjunction with chip-enabled
cards," Mulligan wrote. "But Target supports the goal and will
work toward adoption of the practice in our own stores and more
widely."
In the cyber theft that hit Target, some 40 million credit
and debit card records were stolen, along with 70 million other
records with customer information such as addresses and
telephone numbers.
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has also disclosed a data
breach that compromised data from about 1.1 million cards.
Michaels Stores Inc, the biggest U.S. arts and crafts
retailer, said it was investigating a possible security breach
on its payment card network
"The data breach that struck our company spotlighted the
sophistication of criminal hacker networks operating across the
globe," Mulligan wrote. "We know the attack created significant
concerns for millions of customers. We will learn from this
incident and we will work to make Target, and the wider business
community, more secure in the future."