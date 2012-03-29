WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it raised $362 million from the sale of stocks in six institutions it acquired at a cost of $411 million under the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the financial crisis.
Treasury said it also received $65.4 million in dividend and interests on the stocks for total income on the taxpayer-funded investments of $426.4 million. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.