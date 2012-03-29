WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it raised $362 million from the sale of stocks in six institutions it acquired at a cost of $411 million under the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the financial crisis.

Treasury said it also received $65.4 million in dividend and interests on the stocks for total income on the taxpayer-funded investments of $426.4 million. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)