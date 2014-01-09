WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service should take steps to restore public trust in its work,
including adopting a taxpayer bill of rights that clearly states
individuals' rights to fair treatment from the tax agency, an
IRS watchdog said on Thursday.
With its reputation for political neutrality hurt by a 2013
uproar over its treatment of conservative political groups, the
IRS needs to reassure Americans of their tax rights, said the
Taxpayer Advocate Service, an oversight arm of the agency.
In an annual report to Congress released on Thursday,
National Taxpayer Advocate Nina Olson said she is working with
IRS officials to publish a bill of rights this year. Olson is
the head of the Taxpayer Advocate Service.
Her office's report said the document should include 10
guarantees for taxpayers, including the right to appeal a tax
bill and to pay the correct amount of tax.
"Public trust in (IRS) fairness and impartiality was called
into question because of reports the IRS subjected certain
applicants for tax-exempt status to greater review based on
political-sounding names," the report said.
The IRS came under fire last year after an agency official
publicly apologized for what she called improper scrutiny of
applications for tax-exempt status from political groups. The
IRS targeted groups with "Tea Party" in their names for extra
review.
If taxpayers lose faith in the IRS's credibility, "they will
mistrust the tax system and be less likely to comply with law
voluntarily," the report said.
The report also called on Congress to stabilize IRS funding.
The IRS has taken on major new responsibilities, such as helping
to implement President Barack Obama's healthcare law, but its
budget has been cut for several years in a row.
