* Dispute centers on 'transfer pricing' and employee
compensation
* Technology companies watching for possible tax savings
* Case retests 2010 Xilinx victory over IRS
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, July 24 Altera Corp and the
Internal Revenue Service are battling in U.S. Tax Court over the
semiconductor maker's handling of employee stock-based
compensation and a unit in the low-tax Cayman Islands.
The dispute centers on "transfer pricing," or how
multinational companies allocate assets and money globally with
the goal of reducing their tax bills. Other tech companies will
be watching the Altera case, lawyers said.
The IRS, seeking $27 million in tax payments, contends that
from 2004 through 2007 Altera wrongly booked expenses for
employee stock-based compensation in the United States where the
expenses were tax deductible, according to court records.
The agency says Altera should split its employee costs
between its U.S. parent and its Cayman Islands unit. Under this
treatment, Altera would lose the U.S. tax deductibility of
employee costs allocated to the Caymans.
Altera is challenging IRS rules written in 2003 that require
stock-based compensation to be shared between a U.S. company and
a subsidiary. Altera says the 2003 rules are impossible to
follow, according to court filings.
For now, most companies are following the 2003 rules and
splitting employee costs with foreign subsidiaries, forgoing
potential tax benefits, tax lawyers said.
But many companies have provisions in place that would
trigger tax treatment changes if the 2003 rules are deemed
invalid in court, said two sources familiar with companies'
arrangements.
"This is a very important issue to a lot of companies,
especially technology-oriented companies where research and
development is critical," said Paul Dau, an international tax
lawyer at the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery.
The IRS and San Jose, California-based Altera declined to
comment on the pending litigation. No trial date has been
scheduled in the case. Altera is expected to report quarterly
earnings on Tuesday after the stock markets close.
FAMILIAR QUARREL
The dispute replays a tax fight over transfer pricing that
the IRS waged for years with Xilinx Inc, an Altera
rival in the semiconductor market. Xilinx sued the IRS in
January 2003 - before the IRS issued rules on transfer pricing -
and won on appeal in March 2010, leading to one-time tax
savings.
Now, Altera faces a tough slog to defeat the 2003 rules as
the first company to challenge them in Tax Court, tax attorneys
said.
"Altera has basically got to attack and overturn the
explicit rule," said Eric Ryan, a partner with DLA Piper. "It
will be a significantly harder road for them to take."
IRS ANXIETY
Multinationals constantly move goods, services and assets
between units in different countries and payments follow. These
"transfers" are internal but have to be accounted for in ways
that reflect the separate legal status of foreign units.
By managing the pricing of these transfers, companies can
shift profits to low-tax countries from high-tax ones and reduce
their tax costs. Transfer pricing management is legal, but
sometimes the IRS rules that practices cross the line.
International "arm's length" standards meant to prevent
abuses largely focus on getting businesses to set transfer
prices that resemble open market prices.
Technology companies are particularly attracted to transfer
pricing strategies because patented programming codes and other
intellectual property assets can easily be moved overseas.
The IRS lost the Xilinx case and a 2009 transfer pricing
case involving Veritas Software, now part of Symantec Corp
.
IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman made changes in mid-2010 that
revamped the agency's transfer pricing operations. Samuel Maruca
was hired last year to run the IRS transfer pricing division.
"I'd be interested to see if Maruca's presence or any of
that makes a difference in how this (Altera) case is litigated,"
said David Rosenbloom, a lawyer with Caplin & Drysdale.
"The IRS did a very poor job litigating Xilinx," he said.