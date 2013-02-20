* After years of fighting, online sellers charging some
sales tax
* Collections fall short of biggest predictions, $96.4 mln
for Calif.
By Nanette Byrnes
Feb 20 Sales tax from Internet commerce, a prize
pursued for years by U.S. state governments, is starting to
arrive in California and a few other states, providing millions
of dollars in new revenue, though not as much as a benchmark
study once forecast.
After fighting hard to get e-tailers such as Amazon.com Inc
to start charging sales tax, and eventually passing a
law requiring collection, the California Board of Equalization
reported last week it took in $96.4 million in
September-December 2012, its first full quarter of collections.
Coinciding with the holiday shopping season, that result put
the state well on its way to meeting its forecast budget of $107
million in new e-taxes for the fiscal year that began July 1,
2012, as set by the California Department of Finance.
But that revenue falls far short of ambitious expectations
set in 2009 by a University of Tennessee study that greatly
influenced the online sales tax debate nationwide.
The study estimated that California, if it did not act to
collect more online sales tax, would miss out on as much as $1.9
billion in 2012 revenue. Nationwide, it estimated, states would
fail to collect $11.4 billion in 2012.
The Tennessee study fueled states' demands in recent years
for more tax power over online commerce. Like California, more
states will be collecting new e-revenues in months ahead. So it
is too soon to make firm judgments, but early results suggest
the Tennessee study and others like it were over-ambitious.
"To the extent the estimates being used are overstating
reality, and I think they are, it is not solving anyone's
deficit problem," said Jeff Eisenach, a managing director at
economic research group Navigant Economics.
Eisenach co-authored a study on e-commerce and sales tax and
said he advises being "conservative rather than hopeful."
Eisenach's study, sponsored by NetChoice, a trade group that
opposes online taxation, pegged the national online sales tax
potential at $3.9 billion, about a third of Tennessee's number.
The dawning of sales tax as a reality in the world of online
commerce marks a turning point not only for the states that are
starting to collect it, but for Internet vendors and consumers.
Amazon, for instance, for many years and in most states, did
not collect sales tax, enjoying as a result a pricing advantage
over older, bricks-and-mortar retailers. That is changing fast.
At the moment, Amazon is collecting sales tax in nine states
including California, and will add seven more in the next year.
In some states the online retailer has struck agreements to
collect, in others like California and New York it is complying
with new state law.
Having to do that may partly explain a recent deceleration
in growth for the world's largest online retailer, said RBC
Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney, though he added that over
time that effect should ease.
For consumers in states where the tax is now being charged
online, it means an end to tax-free shopping on the web, at
least when it comes to the largest and most developed e-tailers.
Despite moderating revenue expectations, more states are
sure to keep pushing for e-commerce taxation because that is
where the growth is. Online sales growth has outpaced that of
traditional stores for years. By 2015, $175 billion a year will
migrate online from stores, Deloitte Consulting estimated.
HIGH HOPES FROM UNIV. OF TENNESSEE
In the long struggle between states and e-tailers over
online sales tax, the Tennessee study was widely cited by those
who have pushed for more taxation at the state level and for
national legislation to address the issue.
Some state politicians have used figures similar to that of
the Tennessee study as a basis for building future Internet
sales tax receipts into their budgets.
Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell has projected the state
could get $1.6 billion in online sales tax over the next five
years. He has predicted that Congress will pass by July 1 a bill
to give states the right to require online retailers to collect
sales tax. Though this measure has languished in Congress for
years, it has recently gained some new political support.
On Thursday, 53 members of the Senate and the House of
Representatives reintroduced the bill in Congress.
Representative Steve Womack, a Republican from Arkansas,
where the nation's largest brick-and-mortar retailer Wal-Mart
Stores is based, said the lack of collection of sales
tax online is hurting state and local governments.
"It affects everybody," he said at a press conference for
the bill. "It affects schools. It affects policemen, it affects
firemen, it affects anybody engaged in public service."
Amazon quickly pledged its support for the national
legislation, as it has done in the past.
At the same time, in New York, Amazon and Overstock.com
are fighting a state sales tax collection law.
Retailers there are collecting the tax as they fight it out
in court. Online retailers have remitted $360 million in sales
tax on more than $4 billion in taxable retail sales as of
February 2012, according to the New York State Department of
Taxation and Finance.
That is 90 percent of all taxable online sales, New York
said, but far less than the $2.5 billion the University of
Tennessee study predicted for the state over the same period.
In Georgia, the most recent state to require sales tax
collection by remote sellers, local retailers said Amazon is not
collecting sales tax though the law has required it to do so
since January 1. The state's proposed fiscal 2014 budget
includes $18 million in new Internet sales tax revenue.
Amazon declined to comment.
"If this revenue doesn't come through we'll have to cut
education or some other important area," said Georgia Senator
Steve Henson, Democratic leader of the state Senate.
Professor William Fox, leader of the Tennessee study, said
that the difference between his study's estimates and lower
state collections may reflect the fact that smaller e-retailers
often are exempt from collection.
Broader trends support the study's findings, he said,
including the fact that sales tax collections have lagged
overall economic growth. To Fox, that suggests that untaxed
e-commerce has grown, continuing to sap sales taxes.