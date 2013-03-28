By Nanette Byrnes
| March 28
March 28 Amazon and other out-of-state online
retailers must collect state tax on New York State customers,
the state's highest court ruled on Thursday, a decision at odds
with other courts that could set the stage for a showdown in the
U.S. Supreme Court.
The case, combining two brought by Amazon.com Inc
and Overstock.com Inc, was decided by the New York
State Court of Appeals by a vote of 4-1.
"It's unfortunate and the (U.S.) Supreme Court ought to look
at this," Overstock acting Chief Executive Jonathan Johnson told
Reuters by phone.
"We have states saying different things," he said, citing a
ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court that a similar tax was not
permissible.
The U.S. Supreme Court typically accepts cases where lower
courts issue conflicting opinions.
Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Thomas
Mattox commended the court for "recognizing the logical
application of existing precedent to the 21st Century economy."
Eight other states have passed legislation similar to New
York's, which requires out-of-state retailers to collect sales
tax even when they do not have a physical presence in the state,
but do have affiliates in the state.
Retailers with a physical presence in any state must always
remit sales tax on purchases made either in a store or online,
but since a 1992 Supreme Court decision, Quill Corp v. North
Dakota, retailers lacking a "nexus" of operation in a state have
not been required to collect sales tax.
In recent years, as online sales have grown as a portion of
the retail market, Amazon has agreed to begin collecting sales
taxes in California, Texas, New Jersey and some other states
where it has distribution facilities or plans to build them.
Federal legislation that would allow any state to require
tax collection has been considered in Congress, but so far has
failed to reach passage.
Richard Pomp, professor of law at the University of
Connecticut and an expert on state taxes, said the decision was
not a surprise, and will have less impact today than it would
have before Amazon began cutting deals with states to pay taxes.
Overstock ended its affiliate network in New York in 2008
and so the ruling will not have an impact on its operations,
Johnson said.
Amazon was already paying tax to the state pending the
decision, according to the New York Department of Taxation.
Between the New York law's passage in 2008 and today,
online-only retailers collected and remitted $500 million in
sales tax on more than $6 billion in transactions, according to
the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.
The cases are Overstock.com v. New York State Department of
Taxation and Finance, New York State Court of Appeals No.
APL-2012-00017, and Amazon.com v. New York State Department of
Taxation and Finance, New York State Court of Appeals No.
APL-2012-00045.