WASHINGTON Oct 24 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Friday it was tweaking its policy for retirement funds
to encourage savers to buy annuities, a measure aimed to keep
them from outliving their savings.
The department and the Internal Revenue Service will let
retirement funds offer long-term deferred annuities as a default
investment in 401(k) retirement accounts. The guidance builds on
the tax break the Treasury announced in July for retirement
savers who want to buy the annuities.
For people saving for retirement, purchasing an annuity is a
tool for locking in a steady outcome in case they live longer
than they plan.
"By encouraging the use of income annuities, today's
guidance can help retirees protect themselves from outliving
their savings," J. Mark Iwry, Treasury deputy assistant
secretary for retirement and health policy, said in a statement.
