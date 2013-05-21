BRIEF-Yaxia Automobile sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 60.9 pct to 101.1 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60.9 percent to 101.1 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 25 million yuan
DUBLIN May 21 Ireland does not cut special tax deals with foreign companies and a U.S. Senate report saying it did so for Apple Inc is incorrect, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Tuesday.
Ireland has been defending its corporate tax rate after the U.S. Senate said on Monday that Apple paid little or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in profits in Irish subsidiaries and that it had negotiated a special corporate tax rate of less than 2 percent.
"Ireland does not - I will repeat - does not do special tax rate deals with companies, we don't have any special extra-low corporate tax rate for multinational companies," Kenny told parliament.
"Reports of a lower effective tax rate appear to arrive at their figures by lumping together the profits earned by companies in Ireland and other jurisdictions and incorrectly suggests that the Irish tax does, or should, apply to both."
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment