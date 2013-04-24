By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, April 24
will retire from Congress in 2014, Democrat Max Baucus said he
will spend much of his remaining time as a senator stepping up
his bid to revamp the complex U.S. tax code.
To speed up the process, Baucus said he is eyeing expiration
of the federal government's borrowing authority - coming in late
July or early August - as a vehicle for this project, he said on
Wednesday.
"There are .. the potential beginnings of a solution here,"
said the Montana lawmaker in an interview with Reuters. "We
are thinking that through in my office right now."
As chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Baucus and his
staff have been working on a tax overhaul bill for more than a
year and may offer it up "soon," he said, giving no specifics.
The announcement on Tuesday that Baucus, 71, will retire
surprised many fellow Democrats. A centrist known for often
clashing with more-liberal party leaders, Baucus made clear that
he does not plan to coast to the finish line.
It would be hard to choose a legacy project more challenging
than federal tax reform, which has been tried by others, but not
successfully since President Ronald Reagan managed it in 1986.
An important factor is working in Baucus's favor. Dave Camp,
his counterpart in the U.S. House of Representatives, is now
working on the same schedule. Camp will lose his chairmanship of
the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee in late 2014.
Like Baucus, Camp and his staff for many months have been
laying the groundwork for tax reform. Like Baucus, Camp has
vowed to produce a bill this year. Unlike Baucus, Camp is a
Republican and therein lies their chief obstacle.
Partisan division over fiscal policy is severe and deep,
with many Democrats hoping to raise additional tax revenues
through tax law changes and Republicans opposed to this.
In this political climate, tax reform will be a heavy lift,
many observers say.
"It is up to me, in many respects, to find that process,
which I am going to figure out in the next few days, and pick
some proposals when we get back after the recess," Baucus said.
Congress is out of session next week.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Eric
Beech)