WASHINGTON May 15 The Democratic chairman of
the U.S. Senate Finance Committee said his tax code revamp will
examine rules for nonprofit groups' political activities in
hopes of preventing a repeat of the botched Internal Revenue
Service review that has landed the tax collector in hot water.
Senator Max Baucus defended Democrats' call for more
scrutiny of so-called 501(c)4 groups, a type of tax-exempt
status that allows the entities to engage in a limited, but
vaguely defined, amount of political activity.
The IRS admitted last week it inappropriately targeted
conservatives groups for extra scrutiny when sorting through a
flood of applications for the status over the past several
years. The admission set off a furor over the tax-collecting
agency's power, a series of congressional hearings and an FBI
probe.
Republicans and Democrats alike expressed outrage at an
inspector general report issued on Tuesday that found gross
mismanagement and staff inexperience amid the targeting.
"Clearly something is amiss for the IRS to behave the way it
did," Baucus said on the Senate floor.
Baucus and his counterpart in the U.S. House of
Representatives are working to write legislation to revamp the
entire tax code, and the Montana Democrat will explore the
501(c)4 issue in a hearing on Tuesday.
"What part of the tax code has to change for us to guarantee
this overreach never happens again? ... This will be an issue we
delve into in tax reform," Baucus said.
Some Democrats and campaign finance reform advocates have
for several years called for the IRS to more actively police
applications for tax-exempt status, amid an explosion of
well-funded groups, including some run by well-known political
operatives. That explosion followed a 2010 Supreme Court
decision freeing groups to spend unlimited amounts on political
causes.
In the 2012 elections outside spending by conservative
groups, including 501(c)4 groups, was $860 million, more than
double liberal groups' $407 million outlay, according to the
Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan watchdog group.
"It is completely unacceptable to be targeting groups based
on their political orientation, but we do worry that this one
instance of egregious over-enforcement is going to justify
under-enforcement by the IRS," said Tara Malloy, an attorney
with the non-profit Campaign Legal Center.
The IRS on Wednesday said its tax-exempt office receives
about 70,000 applications for tax-exempt status each year,
handled by a staff of fewer than 200 people.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)