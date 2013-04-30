By Nanette Byrnes
| April 30
April 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on
Tuesday that a federal court has authorized the Internal Revenue
Service to seek information on U.S. taxpayers who may have
accounts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce FirstCaribbean
International Bank (FCIB).
In a move resembling a recent IRS inquiry into Americans
with Swiss bank accounts, the department said a court order will
let the IRS serve a 'John Doe' summons seeking records of FCIB's
U.S. correspondent account at Wells Fargo & Co.
A correspondent account is a bank deposit account maintained
by one bank for another bank.
The order will allow the IRS to identify U.S. taxpayers with
"interests in financial accounts at FCIB and other financial
institutions that used FCIB's Wells Fargo correspondent
account," the Justice Department said in a statement.
Requests for comment to FCIB, CIBC and Wells Fargo
were not immediately returned.
FCIB, based in Barbados, has branches in 18 Caribbean
countries. According to its web site, the bank was formed in
2002 by Britain's Barclays Bank and CIBC. In 2006,
CIBC became the bank's majority shareholder, the site said.
FCIB does not have U.S. branches, but has a correspondent
account in the United States at Wells Fargo, Justice said.
The IRS uses 'John Doe' summonses to get information on
possible tax law breakers whose identities are unknown. "This
John Doe summons directs Wells Fargo to produce records
identifying U.S. taxpayers with accounts at FCIB and other banks
that used FCIB's correspondent account," the statement said.
In a declaration filed to the court, a senior IRS revenue
agent said many FCIB customers in the John Doe class may have
been under-reporting income, evading income taxes, or otherwise
violating the internal revenue laws of the United States.
In a similar case in January 2013, a federal court allowed
the IRS to serve a 'John Doe' summons on Switzerland's UBS AG
, seeking records of Swiss bank Wegelin & Co.'s U.S.
correspondent account at UBS.
That action was part of a wide-ranging U.S. government
effort to crack down on tax avoidance by Americans.
Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, in March agreed to pay
nearly $58 million in penalties and said it would shut its doors
after admitting to helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.
The serving of 'John Doe' summons on correspondent accounts
is likely to become more common as the government widens its tax
inquiries beyond Switzerland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein, said
William Sharp, a lawyer who represents taxpayers.