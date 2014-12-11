By Kevin Drawbaugh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 10 At the 11th hour of a
scramble by the U.S. Congress to keep the federal government
funded and open, Republicans in the House of Representatives on
Wednesday called for making a handful of temporary tax breaks
for charitable giving permanent.
The last-minute move, led by Republican Representative Dave
Camp, drew criticism from Democrats. They said his plan would
add $11 billion to the national debt because it offers no new
sources of tax revenue to offset the drain on the federal budget
that making the tax breaks permanent would impose.
Camp, who will retire from Congress within weeks, urged
passage of a bill dealing with a tax break for donating property
for conservation; one for donating food inventories; and one for
making distributions from retirement plans to charities.
"This legislation will ultimately increase charitable giving
by making these policies permanent and enabling charities to
better serve those in need," Camp said in a statement.
His bill was debated on the House floor on Wednesday
evening. A vote was called for, but was postponed.
The White House has said it "strongly opposes" Camp's
proposal on budgetary grounds and if the bill were presented for
Democratic President Barack Obama's signature, his senior
advisers would recommend that he veto it.
All three tax breaks are now part of a package of dozens of
temporary tax measures, known as the "extenders," which Congress
historically has renewed every year or two.
The Republican-controlled House last week voted 378-46 to
renew all 55 extenders, postponing further debate on them until
2015 and clearing a major hurdle in a race to develop a stopgap
spending plan to prevent a government shutdown.
The Democratic-controlled Senate has not voted on the
extenders renewal, but its approval was widely expected.
The renewal of the extenders, most of which expired at the
end of 2013, was retroactive to Jan. 1, 2014, meaning taxpayers
could claim the tax breaks for the 2014 tax year, including the
charitable giving provisions being singled out by Camp.
"This House has already taken action to provide for the
three provisions included in this bill for this year's tax
returns as part of the broad extender bill that passed last
week," said Democratic Representative Sander Levin.
He is the top Democrat on the House's tax committee; Camp is
the top Republican. "For this tax season these provisions are in
effect. There's no doubt about that," Levin said.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Bernard Orr)