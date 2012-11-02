WASHINGTON Nov 2 The long, bumpy road to
America's "fiscal cliff" has been traced over many years by
Congress and successive U.S. presidents.
Some of the steps along the way had good intentions; some
had no intention at all, other than to avoid hard decisions.
Now, crucial deadlines loom at year-end on major budget and
tax issues, a convergence of problems Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke dubbed a "fiscal cliff." Will lawmakers rise to the
challenge? Or will they put things off again?.
Here is a timeline of how the nation got where it is today.
* 1998-2001. Long economic expansion of 1990s peaks. U.S.
government budget in surplus under President Bill Clinton.
* 2001. Stock market tech bubble bursts. President George W.
Bush, Congress enact deep, "temporary" tax cuts. Some
Republicans predict cuts will spur economy, pay for themselves.
Sept. 11 attacks occur. United States and its allies invade
Afghanistan.
* 2002. After four years of surpluses, U.S. budget slips
into deficit of $158 billion. Bear market in stocks.
* 2003. United States and allies invade Iraq. Bush and
Congress cut taxes further. Deficit grows to $378 billion.
* 2004-2006. Stock market recovers. Deficit shrinks.
* 2007-2008. Housing market bubble bursts. World financial
crisis. Stock market crashes. Worst U.S. recession since Great
Depression. Unemployment, home foreclosures soar. Bush, Congress
bail out big banks. Deficit jumps to $459 billion in 2008.
* 2009. President Barack Obama, Congress enact $787 billion
stimulus, including expanded "temporary" tax breaks for
children, education. Auto industry bailed out. Recession ends
mid-year. Stock market bounces back. Deficit hits $1.4 trillion.
* 2010. Obama signs healthcare overhaul into law. Obama
creates Simpson-Bowles deficit reduction panel. Its plan for
drastic fiscal reform is largely ignored. Led by Tea Party
conservatives, Republicans win control of House of
Representatives in mid-term elections. Obama agrees to extend
Bush tax cuts for two years. Def i c it shrinks to $1.3 trillion.
* 2011. Treasury Department request for increase in U.S.
debt ceiling becomes focus of fight in Congress. Republicans,
Democrats settle dispute by forming "super committee" to examine
fiscal reform. Debt ceiling raised. U.S. credit rating
downgraded. Super committee collapses in discord. Deep,
mandatory budget cuts triggered for 2013. Stock market makes
choppy advance. Deficit estimated at $1.6 trillion.
* Spring 2012. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warns
lawmakers of "massive fiscal cliff" at year-end. Main elements
of approaching crisis include tax increases due to expiration of
Bush tax cuts and other tax measures that Congress has allowed
to slip, along with budget cuts due to super committee flop.
* Summer 2012. Presidential, congressional election
campaigns in high gear. Stock market advances.
* Autumn 2012. Congressional Budget Office warns that the
fiscal cliff, left unaddressed, could trigger recession. Mitt
Romney named Republican presidential nominee. Obama reiterates
support for keeping Bush tax cuts for all except high income
earners. Republicans support extension of Bush tax cuts for
everyone. Deficit for 2012 estimated to shrink to $1.1 trillion.
* Nov. 6, 2012. Election Day.
* Nov. 13, 2012. Congress scheduled to return for
"lame-duck" session to deal with Obama on fiscal cliff issues.
* Dec. 31, 2012. If Congress takes no action, Bush tax cuts
expire, other "fiscal cliff" elements kick in.
* Early 2013. If no action from Congress automatic budget
cuts set to kick in. Debt ceiling expected to be hit again.