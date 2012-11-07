WASHINGTON Nov 7 The long, bumpy road to
America's "fiscal cliff" has been traveled over many years by
Congress and a series of U.S. presidents, including Barack
Obama, who was projected by television networks to have won
re-election on Tuesday, and who may turn quickly to the issue.
Some of the steps along the way had good intentions. Some
had no intention at all other than to avoid hard decisions.
After Tuesday's election, with Congress still divided
between Democrats and Republicans, crucial deadlines loom at
year-end.
Major budget and tax decisions are converging in a challenge
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke has dubbed a "fiscal
cliff." Will lawmakers rise to the occasion? Or will they delay
again?
Here is a time line of how the country got where it is
today.
* 1998-2001. Long economic expansion of 1990s peaks. U.S.
government budget in surplus under President Bill Clinton.
* 2001. Stock market tech bubble bursts. President George W.
Bush, Congress enact deep "temporary" tax cuts. Some Republicans
predict cuts will spur economy, pay for themselves. Sept. 11
attacks occur. United States and its allies invade Afghanistan.
* 2002. After four years of surpluses, U.S. budget slips
into deficit of $158 billion. Bear market in stocks.
* 2003. United States and allies invade Iraq. Bush and
Congress cut taxes further. Deficit grows to $378 billion.
* 2004-2006. Stock market recovers. Deficit shrinks.
* 2007-2008. Housing market bubble bursts. World financial
crisis. Stock market crashes. Worst U.S. recession since Great
Depression. Unemployment, home foreclosures soar. Bush, Congress
bail out big banks. Deficit jumps to $459 billion in 2008.
* 2009. Obama, Congress enact $787 billion stimulus,
including expanded "temporary" tax breaks for children,
education. Auto industry bailed out. Recession ends midyear.
Stock market bounces back. Deficit hits $1.4 trillion.
* 2010. Obama signs healthcare overhaul into law. Obama
creates Simpson-Bowles deficit reduction panel. Its plan for
drastic fiscal reform is largely ignored. Led by Tea Party
conservatives, Republicans win control of House of
Representatives in midterm elections. Obama agrees to extend
Bush tax cuts for two years. Def i c it shrinks to $1.3 trillion.
* 2011. Treasury Department request for increase in U.S.
debt ceiling becomes focus of fight in Congress. Republicans,
Democrats settle dispute by forming "super committee" to examine
fiscal reform. Debt ceiling raised. U.S. credit rating
downgraded. Super committee collapses in discord. Deep,
mandatory budget cuts triggered for 2013. Stock market makes
choppy advance. Deficit estimated at $1.6 trillion.
* Spring 2012. Bernanke warns lawmakers of "massive fiscal
cliff" at year-end. Main elements of approaching crisis include
the expiration of Bush tax cuts and other tax measures that
Congress has allowed to slip, along with budget cuts due to
super committee flop.
* Summer 2012. Presidential, congressional election
campaigns in high gear. Stock market advances.
* Autumn 2012. Congressional Budget Office warns that the
fiscal cliff, left unaddressed, could trigger recession. Mitt
Romney named Republican presidential nominee. Obama reiterates
support for keeping Bush tax cuts for all except high-income
earners. Republicans support extension of Bush tax cuts for
everyone. Deficit for 2012 estimated to shrink to $1.1 trillion.
* Nov. 6, 2012. Obama re-elected, Democrats retain control
of Senate, Republicans retain control of House, according to
network projections.
* Nov. 13, 2012. Congress scheduled to return for
"lame-duck" session to deal with Obama on fiscal cliff issues.
* Dec. 31, 2012. If Congress takes no action, Bush tax cuts
expire, other "fiscal cliff" elements kick in.
* Early 2013. If no action from Congress, automatic budget
cuts set to kick in. Debt ceiling expected to be hit again.