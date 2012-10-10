* Resignation of current chief of tax agency was expected
* Steven Miller, an IRS veteran, to be acting chief
By Patrick Temple-West
Oct 10 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service said on
Wednesday that Steven Miller will become acting head of the tax
agency after Doug Shulman, the present commissioner, steps down
on Nov. 9.
Shulman had been expected to resign at the end of his term
in early November as head of the 104,000-employee agency that
each year collects trillions of dollars in federal tax revenue
and enforces the nation's complex tax laws.
Miller, IRS deputy commissioner for services and enforcement
since September 2009, is a 25-year veteran of the agency.
The IRS leadership change comes ahead of a turbulent period,
with Congress facing several major decisions on taxes as part of
the "fiscal cliff" events at year-end. Tax experts have said
that delays in issuing tax refunds could result next year.
Miller's top challenge will be "navigating next year's
filing season," said Kevin Brown, a principal at Big Four
accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP who was an IRS acting
commissioner for several months in 2007.
"This is the worst set of circumstances that I can remember
with the 'fiscal cliff' looming," Brown said, but added that
with Miller on the job, "the IRS is in very good hands."
The commissioner's post is a presidential appointment
subject to Senate confirmation.
Shulman, a Democrat appointed to the post under Republican
President George W. Bush, has served since March 2008. The IRS
did not provide details about Shulman's next career move.
Before Shulman was confirmed by the Senate at the start of
his term, the IRS was led by two acting commissioners over a
transition period of more than nine months.
The previous Senate-confirmed commissioner was Mark Everson,
who stepped down in May 2007.
Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner praised Miller as a
"dedicated career public servant." The Treasury Department
oversees the IRS.
Treasury and IRS did not say when a nominee for commissioner
would be announced. That decision hinges on the outcome of the
Nov. 6 presidential election.