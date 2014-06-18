WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service on Wednesday said it was expanding a program for U.S.
taxpayers with offshore assets to voluntarily straighten out any
problems with the agency, while hitting willful tax dodgers with
higher penalties.
The IRS has had a tax amnesty process available since 2009
for Americans with tax issues related to unreported assets
overseas. The Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program lets them
disclose unpaid taxes, pay a reduced fine and avoid prosecution.
Effective July 1, the program will no longer cap eligibility
for participation at $1,500 of unpaid taxes per year for people
who are not considered to be willfully evading taxes.
"A compliance regime that is too harsh won't net the desired
result," IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in a statement.
The IRS also has opened the program for the first time to
certain citizens living in the United States. Additionally, the
IRS said it is increasing penalties for individuals who are
considered to be willfully avoiding taxes.
Individuals "aggressively" evading taxes "will pay a higher
price for that non-compliance," Koskinen said.
Since the program was launched, more than 45,000 taxpayers
have come into compliance voluntarily, paying about $6.5 billion
in taxes, interest and penalties, the IRS said in a statement.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Andrew Hay)