BRIEF-eMagin files for mixed shelf of upto $80 mln
* In addition, issuance of up to 4.98 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tIHJuo) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 16 Any tax reform plan that includes a border adjustment tax would likely not pass the U.S. Senate, its Republican Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.
McConnell added that any tax plan would also have to be revenue neutral. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander Editing by W Simon)
* In addition, issuance of up to 4.98 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tIHJuo) Further company coverage:
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)