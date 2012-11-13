* Sectors with big tax breaks had backed Republican Romney
* Difficult spot for oil and gas, private equity sectors
* Fiscal cliff, tax overhaul to dominate after election
(Adds graphic)
By Kevin Drawbaugh and Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 As major U.S. businesses dive
into the Washington tax policy debate now that the presidential
election is over, some are finding themselves in an awkward
position after betting heavily on Mitt Romney.
The Republican, who lost in last week's vote, was backed
overwhelmingly not only by Wall Street, but also by the oil and
gas, agribusiness, construction, private equity and
transportation sectors, according to data from the Center for
Responsive Politics.
That puts some businesses on the outs with President Barack
Obama and his fellow Democrats, who tightened their grip on the
Senate after reelection to a second term, some corporate
lobbyists said.
"For most businesses, this wasn't necessarily their desired
outcome ... There's some patching up that needs to be done,"
said Pam Olson, a tax lawyer at PricewaterhouseCoopers and a
former senior tax official under President George W. Bush.
Alone among major segments of Corporate America, the high
technology and communications sector wagered heavily on Obama.
Tax breaks that are central to businesses, both in and out
of favor with Democrats, will be in play as Washington deals
with the year-end "fiscal cliff" and as lawmakers edge toward a
possible full-scale overhaul of the tax code in 2013-2014.
The president is expected to meet with business leaders on
Wednesday to talk about fiscal issues. Top of the agenda is
avoiding the fiscal cliff, a volatile mix of tax increases and
spending cuts that, in the absence of a deal in Congress to
avert it, could tip the United States into recession.
Among those slated to attend the White House meeting are
General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt,
already a top Obama adviser, American Express Co CEO
Kenneth Chenault and Aetna Inc CEO Mark Bertolini.
"I really don't think it's any secret that the business
community has had some reservations about the agenda in
Washington over the course of the last four years, but that is
now history," Jay Timmons, head of the National Association of
Manufacturers, said last week on a conference call with
reporters.
The tax aspects of the fiscal cliff mostly apply to
individuals, but some corporate breaks are involved. One is a
provision that lets companies accelerate depreciation of new
equipment. That is scheduled to expire at the year end,
potentially raising tax costs for capital-intensive businesses.
Similarly, the research-and-development tax credit cuts
across multiple sectors. The R&D credit - one of many items on
the "tax extenders" list - expired at the end of 2011. It is up
for renewal and has wide political support.
Divisions will emerge as the tax debate unfolds among
businesses based on the actual tax rates paid by each sector.
Retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc tend to pay higher
rates, while drug makers such as Pfizer Inc pay a lot
less than the 35 percent corporate tax rate that is on the
books.
Further, businesses organized as "S-corps" - which pay taxes
through the individual tax code and not the corporate tax code
as "C-corps" do - will see tax rates rise if Congress agrees
with Democrats to lift rates on income above $200,000.
Case in point: JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon's
recent statement that he would be willing to pay higher personal
tax rates in exchange for a deficit-cutting deal at year's end.
As a C-corp CEO, Dimon's personal tax situation does not affect
JPMorgan. That is not the case for an S-corp executive.
FENCES TO MEND?
Other corporate tax provisions are more specific. Some have
been targeted for repeal by the Obama administration, possibly
to help pay for lowering the overall corporate income tax rate
from 35 percent and potentially paring the deficit.
Private equity firms have fought for years to protect the
"carried interest" tax benefit that lets senior partners pay the
15 percent capital gains tax rate on a big slice of their gains,
rather than the top 35 percent income tax rate.
The Obama administration has targeted the carried interest
break for repeal, but the industry so far has fought this off.
Oil and gas companies have several tax provisions - such as
the well depletion allowance and expensing of intangible
drilling costs - that they have defended for many years. Obama
would like to remove these, too.
"We certainly don't want to be used as a pay-for," said
Brian Johnson, a senior tax adviser at the American Petroleum
Institute, the industry's trade group, using Washington
short-hand for a tax provision that would raise revenues if
repealed.
He said the industry has no fences to mend with Democrats
and that raising taxes on energy companies would be "a
short-sighted solution." The institute is set to kick off a
multi-state advertising campaign within days.
Silicon Valley and the communications business are in a
better position than energy and finance companies in defending
their tax positions, said Dean Garfield, president of the
Information Technology Industry Council, which represents
technology companies.
Regarding the general state of relations between businesses
and the White House, Garfield acknowledged: "There are some
feelings that have been hurt."
Looking to 2013, lawmakers are aiming for a full-scale
revamping of the tax code. Carrying out this politically dicey
task is far from certain, but the effort will reveal big fault
lines.
For example, curbing the value of big breaks such as the
home mortgage write-off is among the options being floated to
minimize the code's special favors. That would hurt homebuilders
and banks that finance housing, but it would leave export-heavy
industries such as technology and aerospace relatively
unscathed.
ENERGY LEANED TO ROMNEY
An analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics, a
campaign finance watchdog, showed that executives and family
members of energy and natural resource companies gave $8.6
million to Romney and $2.2 million to Obama.
The figures, drawn from Federal Election Commission records,
are current up to Oct. 25 so they exclude the campaign's last
days before the Nov. 6 election.
The energy sector's nearly 4-to-1 bias toward Romney
exceeded Wall Street's. The finance, insurance and real estate
sector donated $52.1 million to Romney and $18.7 million to
Obama, a nearly 3-to-1 ratio, the data showed.
Other sectors that backed Romney included agribusiness at
3-to-1; construction, by about 2-to-1 and transportation,
4-to-1.
Conversely, Obama was supported by the communications and
electronics sector by about 3-to-1.
"An election is really a reset button and the American
people have spoken. They have chosen their leaders. The business
community will respond to that," Timmons said.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Lynch and Patrick Temple-West;
Editing by Howard Goller, Andre Grenon and Bernadette Baum)