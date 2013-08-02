WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. Senate has confirmed
President Barack Obama's two most recent Tax Court judicial
nominees, Michael Thornton and Joseph Nega, allowing Obama to
deepen his imprint on the powerful but obscure court.
Obama has now appointed five judges to the court, which can
have up to 19 members. The court handles about 90 percent of the
tax disputes between the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and
businesses or individuals that end up in court.
Thornton and Nega were confirmed on Thursday night by a
voice vote of the Senate.
Thornton was already a Tax Court judge whose term expired in
March. Nega was a longtime tax lawyer at the congressional Joint
Committee on Taxation.
Earlier this week, Obama also nominated a sixth judge, Paige
Marvel, to the Tax Court. If confirmed, Marvel would increase to
nine the number of Tax Court judges nominated by Democratic
presidents. The other nine were nominated by Republican
presidents. The judges serve 15-year terms.