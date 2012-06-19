* Agency had sought to block interest deductions on notes

* Tax Court rules notes more like debt than equity

* First major decision on issue since late 1990s

By Kim Dixon

WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Tax Court ruled on Tuesday against the Internal Revenue Service in a closely watched dispute over tax breaks taken by UK power utility Scottish Power, the first major decision in years weighing the issue of interest deductions.

The IRS challenged $932 million in interest deductions taken by Scottish Power on $4 billion in notes issued between company units. The IRS argued the deals should be treated as equity, which would nullify the tax breaks.

The Tax Court, which reviews the bulk of trial-level tax cases, said the government did not prove its case and ruled the deductions legal.

"We recognize that there are features in this case pointing to both debt and equity," the Tax Court said in its ruling. "Nevertheless, in view of the record as a whole, we find that the advance was more akin to debt than equity."

The IRS did not have an immediate comment on the ruling.

"The decision is a resounding victory for the taxpayer and could be viewed as breathing life back into inter-company financing transactions," said Robin Greenhouse, an attorney who represents corporate taxpayers in fights with the IRS.

The IRS has been scrutinizing corporate debt issuance to foreign units for years, at times arguing deals are structured to skirt billions of dollars in tax. The Scottish Power ruling was the Tax Court's first major decision in this area since the late 1990s.

One of the last major cases involving the corporate treatment of debt versus equity came in 1998, when the Tax Court disallowed $133 million in interest expenses claimed by Canadian transportation company Laidlaw, forcing it to reclassify the amount as equity.

INTEREST IS DEDUCTIBLE

Among the variables the court weighed were the company's intent, repayment expectations and whether a comparable loan could have been secured by a third party.

On nearly every part of an 11-factor test, the court sided with the company, according to the opinion written by U.S. Tax Court Judge Diane Kroupa.

Under corporate tax law, interest paid on debt is tax deductible, a feature of the U.S. tax code that is often abused and that critics say unwisely favors debt over equity. In this case, Scottish Power's deductions cut its taxable U.S. income.

Scottish Power is one of Britain's "Big Six" energy suppliers; it is a unit of Iberdrola Renewables, owned by Spain's Iberdrola SA, one of the world's largest utilities.

The Scottish Power case involved the company's 1999 purchase of U.S. utility PacifiCorp. A separate U.S. corporate unit became the parent company, which then issued fixed-rate notes to Scottish Power.

Multinational companies say they have the right to structure subsidiaries as they like, with debt or equity, regardless of the business purpose or accompanying tax benefits.

Foreign companies, particularly in the UK, have developed highly structured ways of developing interest deductions in the United States to trim their U.S. tax bills without generating taxable income in the UK, tax lawyers said.

Though interest expenses on debt are deductible in the United States, dividend payments on shares of stock are not.