May 26 U.S. IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said on Tuesday there were about 200,000 attempts to illegally access tax information from February to March this year.

He said of those, about 100,000 were successful. He said the hackers used the "get transcript" application, which calls up information from previous returns.

"We're confident these are not amateurs, these are actually organized crime syndicates that not only we but everyone in the financial industry are dealing with," Koskinen told a news conference.