Feb 26 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service said on
Friday a review had found suspicious attempts to gain access to
about 390,000 additional taxpayer accounts between January 2014
through May 2015.
In addition, 295,000 taxpayer transcripts were targeted but
access was not successful, the tax agency said.
The IRS said in late May the tax return information of about
114,000 U.S. taxpayers had been illegally accessed by cyber
criminals over the preceding four months, with another 111,000
unsuccessful attempts made.
A nine-month investigation into the incident reported in
May, involving IRS' "Get Transcript" application, identified
more attempts using sensitive information already in the hands
of the cyber criminals, IRS said in a statement on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1Lj1iRA)
